Color Wow

Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

$28.00

One of the unintended consequences of color processing is frizz. Color chemicals can make your hair more porous by degrading the tight outer cuticle layer. Dreaded moisture gets in – hair frizzes out! DREAM COAT borrows from textile technology covering each hair strand with an invisible waterproofing cloak : heat-activated polymer works to compress, tighten and seal hair strands hair is supernaturally sleek, smooth and super silky effects last up to 3 days, even through shampooing Unlike typical “humidity-guard” serums, will not build up, weigh hair down or make it greasy USAGE After shampooing and conditioning, apply Dream Coat to damp, towel-dried hair. Spray liberally and evenly on hair, section by section, and then blow-dry. Dream Coat’s humidity proofing formula is heat activated. Humidity-proofing will last up to 72 hours or 2 to 3 shampoos. Reapply after 2 to 3 shampoos. If desired, Color Wow Cocktail can be applied before Dream Coat application. For best results, do not apply wet styles to hair during Dream Coat application as the styling polymers may interfere with Dream Coat’s technology. If desired apply additional styling products to dry hair. On days in-between Dream Coat applications (after shampooing) styling products can be used on wet hair. Check our website for 'how to' videos. Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Dipropylene Glycol, Polysilicone-29, DMDM Hydantoin, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Silicone Quaternium-18, Butylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl butylcarbamate, Trideceth-7, Trideceth-12, Phenoxyethanol, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract , Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Potassium Benzoate, Citric Acid Brand Story Color WOW, the first professional range of breakthrough haircare technologies that not only keeps your color first-day fresh but makes it easy to achieve sexy, shiny WOW style with hair that’s been compromised by color treatments