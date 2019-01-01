When I read that this product promises 'bouncy, soft, frizz-free curls of your dreams,' I was immediately intrigued. Frizz-free? Yes. Soft? Yes x2. I have thick hair so I had to really get in there when spraying on the product. After letting it air-dry, I came to the conclusion that it didn't give my curls the ideal definition, but they were definitely soft and frizz-free. I decided to give it another try but combined it with another one of my curl definition products, and it worked wonders. I was shook. I'll be adding this on as a primer to my curly hair routine from now on.