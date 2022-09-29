FP Movement | FP Movement

Dream Big Jacket

$198.00

Style No. 67497131; Color Code: 040 An essential layer for chilly treks, this oversized jacket is featured in a quilted wind-resistant fabrication with a higher neckline and multiple zippered pockets. The Fit: Oversized, relaxed fit, longer length, high neckline The Feel: Cozy quilted fabrication with a jersey-lined interior and soft ribbed knit binding The Features: Two-way zipper closure, pockets at waist, chest, and sleeve, wind-resistant design Best For: Chilly hikes, heading to and from the studio, and the daily commute.