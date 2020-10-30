Mansur Gavriel

Dream Ballerina

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mansur Gavriel

Monogram it Personalize your Dream Ballerinas with our monogramming feature, exclusively available at mansurgavriel.com. Each monogram is hand painted meaning that each piece is unique. Pick a font, pick a size, pick colors. Our Lambskin Leather Our Italian lambskin is an ultra-smooth, buttery leather with a polished finishing. Lambskin is recognized for both its soft texture and longevity. learn more