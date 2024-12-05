Loop

Dream

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Loop

Satin fabric, Sexy, Soft and Strength Pull On closure Silky soft high quality fabric provides light coverage, breathes well and stays comly on the skin Sexy and sumptuous with soft scallop lace trim on the bust, Finished with soft stretch lace panels with split sides and satin bows See through soft matching lace V panel on front and back with satin bow detail Occasion:Perfect choice for Wedding Night, Honeymoon, Valentine's Day, Anniversary, Bedroom, Bathroom or every hot night Package Contents:1 X Piece Night Dress with matching Thong, Different sizes available for different shapes, Any size problems, return or exchange free of charge