Loccessories
Dreadlocks Maintenance Self Care Kit
$38.00
At Etsy
✔ Complete dreadlock maintenance kit makes a perfect, practical gift for the LocStar in your life ✔ Ideal for at-home maintenance or in-between styling sessions ✔ Includes the bestselling Dreadlock Shampoo Brush for an invigorating, growth-stimulating scalp massage ✔ Open-ended ponytail holders ideal for lots of locs & thick, curly hair ✔ Natural linen/jute drawstring bag keeps all your wash day essentials in one place