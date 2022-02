Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry

Drea Hoop Earrings

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Polished hearts Post closure Imported, Dominican Republic 14k vermeil Style #ZEUNR40636 Composed of a strand of petite hearts, these Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry hoop earrings are a charming take on a classic silhouette. Show More