Staud

Drawstring Twill Shorts

£160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These green Staud drawstring twill shorts feature an elasticated drawstring waist, two side pockets and a single rear patch pocket. Designed to exacting standards, this bold pair and some frozen margs are all you need to ensure that you have a fabulous warm-weather holiday (a couple of attractive bartenders should also do the trick).