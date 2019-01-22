Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Fenty

Drawstring Plain Mini Satin Dress

$560.00
At Fenty
Asymmetrical mini satin dress with adjustable drawstring on the side in Fuchsia. Draped neckline and lateral cutout.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Items To Shop From Rihanna's Second Drop
by Channing Hargrove