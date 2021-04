Madewell

Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt

$88.00 $52.80

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Sleek and sexy in an effortless '90s way, this satin midi skirt has an adjustable drawstring waist and a leg-baring slit on one side. Makes achieving that low-key luxe thing a piece of cake. 29 3/4" long (based on size 6). Poly/viscose. Machine wash. Import. MA980