Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
COS
Drawstring Dress With Tie Details
$125.00
$62.50
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
Aje
Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress
$525.00
$0.21
from
Shopbop
BUY
Milumia
Flowy Floral Maxi
$33.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sweetkie
Striped Maxi Dress
$19.50
from
Amazon
BUY
More from COS
COS
Sheer Ramie Shirt
$99.00
$49.50
from
COS
BUY
COS
Scoop Neck Cotton Body Suit
$49.00
$34.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Round Cut Cotton Shirt
$99.00
$69.30
from
COS
BUY
COS
Rounded Cotton Pants
$49.00
$24.50
from
COS
BUY
More from Dresses
Aje
Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress
$525.00
$0.21
from
Shopbop
BUY
Milumia
Flowy Floral Maxi
$33.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sweetkie
Striped Maxi Dress
$19.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted