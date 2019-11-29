Orolay

Drawstring Down Hooded Jacket

$119.99 $70.19

The cosy and chic down jacket featuring its fashion and unique style, windproof zipper, orange PU handle, contrast color design, which increases the practicability and functionality. Drawstring of the ended edge could easy to change the jacket's shape, not only can show perfect body a woman, but also highlight women elegance. The A line down coat is about 2.8LB heavy: Filling: 90% superior white duck down 10% feather,slim fitting and warm keeping, say goodbye to cold beauty; Shell: 75D thickened coating fabric wtih light shining; Accessorty: Windproof zipper and contrast PU handle make the coat is more comfortable and warm than your imagination. Complete cold weather protection, keep you warm from heavy rain to freezing snow, perfect outdoor coat for working,traveling, hiking, daily life. Machine wash separately with cold water, then drying in the shade, and do not bleach and iron.