Baggu

Drawstring Backpack

$46.00

Our classic Drawstring Backpack, now with wider straps and reimagined exterior pockets. Comfortable to wear and spacious enough to carry your daily essentials. ● Fits a 13" laptop ● Two exterior pockets ● Adjustable straps and top handle ● Measures 14 ½" × 14 ½" × 5 ½" ● 34" max strap length ● 16 oz recycled cotton canvas ● Machine washable