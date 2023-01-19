Madewell

Drapeweave Carley Wide-leg Pants

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Paging all minimalists: These pull-on wide-leg pants are for you. Crafted of a soft Drapeweave TENCEL™ lyocell and linen twill, this office-ready pair is even cooler worn with the matching blazer. 12 1/2" rise, 23 1/2" leg opening, 30" inseam. 67% viscose/30% TENCEL™ lyocell/3% linen. Do Well: TENCEL™ lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources in a closed-loop process. Machine wash. Import. NG528