SMOOTH COMFORT With its high-density foam cushions topped with duck feathers, our Draper is 100% sink-into-it comfort. The 2 extra arm bolsters bring even more softness to enjoy a moment of quality. SOPHISTICATED STYLE The Draper draws its luxurious retro style from the 70's. Its timeless tufted cushions, plush velvet upholstery, intense green colour and narrow solid dark legs make this sofa a statement piece that will brighten your interior in an instant. LUXURIOUS VELVET The velvet fabric used to cover our Draper 2 seat sofa is a high quality velvet composed of 85% Cotton and 15% Polyester. The quality of the fabric speaks for itself when looking and touching it. DISCOVER OUR VELVET RANGE We know everyone's taste is different. That's why at Lounge Lovers we offer a wide range of velvet sofas, armchairs and chairs. You'll find what suits your need for sure. Find out more >