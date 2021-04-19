Linon

Draper Upholstered Swivel Office Chair

$193.77 $156.99

Add style and function to your office with the Linon Draper Upholstered Swivel Office Chair. The soft, plush frame is upholstered in wide array of solid and printed fabrics, plus several base options to find the perfect chair for your decor. The Draper chair features nailhead trim, and a classic square back. The adjustable seat height allows the chair to easily work with a variety of desk heights all atop metal casters for ease of mobility. Perfect for a home work space or the office. Some assembly required.