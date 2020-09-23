Urban Outfitters

Draper Media Console

$329.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Vintage-inspired media unit constructed in a mid-century modern design we love. Features sleek linework with a smooth tabletop for books, plants, etc. Sliding board allows you to hide your stuff or put it out on display. 2 adjustable shelves - 1 with wire dividers for easy vinyl LP storage. Hinged top lifts up to reveal a space for your turntable with adjustable height settings so yours will fit. Wire management holes at the back for cords; slightly tapered legs with brass plating; vinyl record playersold separately; some simple assembly required.