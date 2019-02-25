Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Chloé
Draped-sleeve Crepe Mini Dress
£1225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Draped-Sleeve Crepe Mini Dress
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Bib Overall Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
AYR
The Neat-o
$275.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung for AG
The Gillian Denim Mini Dress
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Petaluma Fit N Flare Slip
$88.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Chloé
DETAILS
Chloé
Tiered Raw-hem Denim Midi Skirt
£750.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
Logo Embossed Tie Neck Blouse
£1130.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
High-rise Tailored Crepe Shorts
£565.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
Chloé C Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
£1160.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted