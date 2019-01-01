Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Diane von Furstenberg

Draped Skirt

$428.00
At Diane von Furstenberg
An asymmetric hem and our custom Brunel print in evergreen imbue this midi skirt with modern and playful appeal. Cut in 100% silk, it features draping details throughout, and black paillettes that highlight the polka dot print.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by Alice Casely-Hayford