Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Draped Metallic Sheath Dress
$119.00
$71.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here To Save The Day!
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Emilio Pucci
Sequined Tulle Dress
$3100.00
$1178.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Petite Studio
Alysia Gold Dress
$129.00
from
Petite Studio
BUY
Eloquii
Sequin Off The Shoulder Flare Sleeve Dress
$139.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Farrow
Jolene Dress
$69.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from RACHEL Rachel Roy
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus Size Foil Faux-wrap Dress
$149.00
from
Macy's
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Ruffle Sleeve Flounce Hem Lace Midi
$149.00
$125.99
from
Macy's
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress
$159.00
$111.30
from
Macy's
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus-size Grosgrain Trim Trench Coat
$178.00
$88.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted