Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Draped Dress With Open Back
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
V-neck dress with spaghetti straps that cross at back. Back vent. Back hidden in-seam zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Whistles
Vivian Wedding Dress
$1099.00
$550.00
from
Whistles
BUY
Sleeper
“atlanta” Linen Dress In Micro Polka Dot
$320.00
$224.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Knit Wool Joggers
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Buckled Cape
$169.00
$1.69
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Oversized Blazer
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Slouchy Heeled High Shaft Leather Boots
$169.00
$1.69
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
noemiah
Celine Silk Dress
$280.00
from
Etsy
BUY
WardrobeByDulcinea
Celestial Wedding Dress
$888.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Amazon
Black Corset Dress
$66.00
$38.67
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Lucy Paris
Corine Caridgan Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted