Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Draped Dress
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Short dress in woven viscose fabric with a seam and twisted detail at waist for a draped effect. Round neckline, dropped shoulders, and long, relaxed-fit sleeves. Concealed zipper at one side. Unlined.
Need a few alternatives?
Shani
Two-tiered Jacquard Dress
BUY
$384.00
Neiman Marcus
NBD
Mila Embellished Mini Dress
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
Selfi
Red Cut Out Round Neck Dress
BUY
$180.00
Folklore
ab'itu
Baby Pink Dress
BUY
$405.39
ab'itu
More from H&M
H&M
Biker Jacket
BUY
$59.99
H&M
H&M
Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$39.99
H&M
H&M
Draped Dress
BUY
$29.99
H&M
H&M
Short Faux Shearling Jacket
BUY
£24.99
H&M
More from Dresses
Shani
Two-tiered Jacquard Dress
BUY
$384.00
Neiman Marcus
NBD
Mila Embellished Mini Dress
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
Selfi
Red Cut Out Round Neck Dress
BUY
$180.00
Folklore
ab'itu
Baby Pink Dress
BUY
$405.39
ab'itu
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted