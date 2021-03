Torrid

Drape Open Cardigan Sweater

$49.50 $32.17

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

Lightweight and vibrant layering has met its match with this cascading draped front cardigan, so you can cover up in style. Knit fabric Draped open front Long sleeves Hi-lo hem CONTENT + CARE Rayon/nylon Wash cold; dry flat Imported plus size cardigan SIZE + FIT Model is 5'11", size 1 Size 2 measures 19-34" from shoulder