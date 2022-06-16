Cuyana

Drape-back Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Design A fluid, flowing silhouette makes this piece a relaxed, easy-to-wear midi dress. Quality Grown, spun, and finished all in Peru, our Pima is durable and irresistibly soft. This style is finished by a family-owned workshop collective near Lima. Sustainability GOTS and Oeko-Tex certified, ensuring organic practices and that no harmful pesticides or chemicals are used from field to fiber to fabric. Learn more about our certifications here.