Rodial

Dragon’s Blood Micellar Cleansing Water

A micellar water with hyaluronic acid and vitamin b3 to gently cleanse and soothe the skin. Dragon’s Blood Cleansing Water is a gentle, hydrating micellar water for the eyes and face, packaged in our new on-the-go bottle. Formulated with refreshing rose water and droplets of micellar oil, the formula gently removes make-up and impurities whilst dragon’s blood comforts skin through hydration. Vitamin b3 illuminates for an instant burst of energy and a brighter complexion. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and plumps up fine lines. This non-sting, no rinse formula is perfect for a fast paced, jet set lifestyle.