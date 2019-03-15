Skip navigation!
Weekday
Draco Scarf In Big Eye Print
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Satin-style fabric. Super-smooth, silky-silky feel. Bold print. Square design. Can be worn in multiple ways. Main: 100% Polyester.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Flora Skinny Silk Scarf
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Athena Procopiou
Cheshire Cat Scarf
$285.00
from
Shop Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Marni
Silk Scarf
$45.00
from
Marni
BUY
DETAILS
Eugenia Kim
Gigi
$175.00
from
Eugenia Kim
BUY
More from Weekday
DETAILS
Weekday
Gloria Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Nancy Shirt
£45.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Electra Patent Jacket
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
