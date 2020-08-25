Hortology

Dracaena Marginata Red Edged

Also known as the Madagascar Dragon Tree, Dracaena marginata is an extremely popular plant. It is a rugged and resilient species, easy to care for and looks graceful in any setting. As its name suggests, the long, thin, arching green leaves are edged in a dark red. They are tall and versatile specimens, adding height and impact without taking too much space. Their stems can develop interesting curved and contorted, architectural shapes as they mature, adding more tropical beauty. Dracaena is one of the plants on NASA's air filtering plants list that remove toxins from the air. Dracaena marginata - Red Edged Dracaena Care & Info Guide Light: Dracaena marginata needs moderate to bright, indirect light. Can cope in light shade. Water: Water when the soil starts to dry out at the top, water well and allow to drain thoroughly. Dracaena are relatively drought tolerant. Do not over water as this will cause the leaf tips to blacken. Temperature: Average household temperatures between 16-24°C but can cope with as low as 10°C for short periods. Feed: Apply a weak dose of a fertiliser once or twice a month during the growing season. Care tips: Cut back by removing the top of the plant if it grows too tall. Air Purifying: This plant filters airborne toxins and is part of our clean air plant collection. Height and Growth Rate: Ultimate height 2.5-3m but very slow growing and easily cut back. Toxicity: The sap is toxic to animals. It is not considered poisonous to humans but should not be ingested. Origin: Madagascar.