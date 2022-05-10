Murad

Dr. Zion Resurgence™ Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks

Details & Care What it is: A set of extralarge eye masks formulated with retinol tri-active technology. Who it's for: Ideal for those with dry, combination, normal or oily skin types. What it does: Its formula helps balance fast-acting and delayed-release retinols for rapid results while remaining gentle to the skin. It also contains firming blue agave and radiance-boosting passionfruit extracts. The masks are made from premium no-slip bio-cellulose used in medical settings to help boost the absorption of ingredients. How to use: Use nightly, 2–3 times per week. Each pouch contains two eye patches. Separate and remove the blue mesh from in between the two patches. Apply the side without the mesh to the undereye area, positioning just below the lashline and just above the cheekbone. Peel off the outer blue mesh starting at the outer corner, then gently pat to smooth. After 15 minutes, peel and reveal a refreshed eye area. Discard the patches then pat any remaining product into skin. Follow with your serum and night cream. Includes 5 packs with two masks each Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free Made in the USA Item #7029194 Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Urea, Yeast Amino Acids, Trehalose, Inositol, Taurine, Betaine, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Extract, Prunus Persica (Peach) Resin Extract, Passiflora Edulis Fruit Extract, Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract, Retinol, Retinyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tocopherol, Maltose, Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, 1,2-Hexanediol, Sodium Polyacrylate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sorbitan Caprylate, Polysorbate 20, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, BHT, Citric Acid, Phenethyl Alcohol, BHA. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & Returns See more Have Questions? Chat with us or call 1.800.723.2889