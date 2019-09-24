Dr Tungs Smart Floss. Description- Dr. Tungs Smart Floss. Stretches and Cleans. Removes More Plaque! Comfort Soft. Fits Tight Spaces. Biodegradable Container. Naturally Waxed. Fresh Cardamom Flavor. Expands into interdental spaces for super cleansing. Clinically proven to remove up to 55% more plaque. More surface area for superior cleaning. Stretches, so its gentle on gums, softer on fingers. Instantly feel how much better it cleans! Naturally cardamom flavor for fresh breath. Natural plant and bees wax coating. No animal testing. Eco-friendly, recyclable container - biodegrades in 1-5 years in a landfill. Disclaimer- These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.