Dr. Teal's

Dr Teal’s Restore & Replenish Pink Himalayan Mineral Soak – Pink – 48oz

$4.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Dr Teal's Pink Himalayan Mineral Soak combines pure Epsom Salt (magnesium sulfate USP) with mineral rich Pink Himalayan Salt to revitalize tired, achy muscles and help replenish your body's minerals. Uplifting bergamot and sweet orange essential oils soothe the senses and help provide relief from stress.Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Soaks combine pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P.), which has long been known to help revitalize tired, achy muscles and help refresh skin’s appearance, with luxurious essential oils to help soothe the senses and help provide relief from stress.DIRECTIONSPour at least 2 cups of Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt under warm, running bath water. Soak for 20 minutes and let the rich minerals soak away discomfort.