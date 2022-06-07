Dr.Scholl's

Ball Of Foot Cushions For High Heels

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

Designed for women who experience ball of foot pain when wearing heels Soft GEL provides cushioning and absorbs shock for all-day relief and help prevent ball of foot pain. Discreet design with a clear gel that is almost invisible in your shoes. Perfect for open-style heels. Cushions stay firmly in place, help prevent TOE scrunch and feet from sliding forward. Designed to fit any Women's shoes, even the tightest high heels. We designed Dr. Scholl's stylish Step ball of foot cushions for high heels specifically for women who experience ball of foot pain when wearing heels. These discreet cushions stay firmly in place and absorb shock for all-day comfort. The package includes one pair of cushions. Dr. Scholl's has been a trusted brand in foot care since 1904 when Dr. William Mathias Scholl, grandson of a cobbler, launched the company under the name Dr. Scholl Inc.