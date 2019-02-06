Dr. Pimple Popper

You've SEEN me use these extra-satisfying BLACKHEAD TWEEZERS and they're finally here for you Popaholics! Your Comedone Extractor's BFF and the tool you NEED to perform your own extractions at home! The Dr. Pimple Popper Blackhead Tweezers allow you to easily and gently remove blackheads from the skin. The tool offers a tensioned tweezer body and perfectly aligned, curved tips to provide a safe and effective way to pinch, pick-up and pull out those blackheads. See it in action below: How to use Cleanse treatment area thoroughly with warm water and apply a warm, moist, clean towel over the area for 10-15 minutes before use. Use cotton and alcohol to clean the area of your skin you intend to treat and to disinfect the tool before each use. When you’re ready to begin, hold the tweezers in one hand and place the open tips on both sides of the blackhead you plan to extract. With the tweezer body perpendicular (curved part of tips in contact with the skin) to the area to be extracted and using the round, curved ends, gently press on each side of the blackhead until it begins to release. Apply slow and even pressure and once you are able to, lightly pinch the tweezers and pull the blacked out from the skin to extract it. If the blackhead does not release easily, do not continue to attempt the extraction. Applying too much force can cause infection and scarring. Disinfect the area when finished.