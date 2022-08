Dr. PawPaw

Dr. Pawpaw Overnight Lip Mask

$10.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Introducing Dr. PAWPAW Overnight Lip Mask. This 99% natural formula is vegan and cruelty-free. The gel-like texture melts into the lips, fully absorbing for an intense lip mask treatment.