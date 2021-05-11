Dr. Martens

Emmeline

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Item Information View the size chart The sleek silhouette of the Dr. Martens® Emmeline boot offers cool, modern update to the classic boot look. Part of the Kensington Collection. Five-eyelet lace-up boot. Arcadia leather upper has a two-tone effect that is designed to tarnish with wear to reveal a base color underneath particularly in toe area. Traditional lace-up with sturdy metal eyelets. Classic back heel loop. Leather and textile lining for added comfort and style. Lightly cushioned leather and textile footbed. Goodyear® welt construction offers long-lasting durability due to the upper and sole being sewn together. Air-cushioned outsole provides all-day underfoot comfort. It is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size UK 6 (US Women's 8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 5 in Platform Height: 1⁄2 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!