Rick Owens

+ Dr. Martens Bex Leather Brogues

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Rick Owens grew up surrounded by subcultures, so his collaboration with Dr. Martens feels like a real meeting of minds. These 'Bex' brogues are made from smooth leather and have slip-resistant, Goodyear-welted AirWair™ soles traced with an extra line of contrasting stitching.