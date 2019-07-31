Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 1460 Harness

$159.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Polished Smooth leather upper is made from the original Dr. Martens super durable leather that has a smooth finish and is polished to a high shine. Features Doc's DNA including visible yellow stitching, grooved sides, and a scripted heel-loop.Traditional lace-up system with fabric laces and sturdy metal eyelets for a secure fit. Goodyear® welt construction heat seals and sews the upper and sole together with classic stitching for superior flexibility and longevity. Breathable textile lining allows for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Lightly cushioned textile footbed provides added underfoot comfort.Iconic Airwair™ air-cushioned outsole is resistant to oil and fat, and has superior abrasion and slip resistance.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size UK 10 (US Men's 11), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in. Weight: 1 lb 11 oz. Shaft: 7 1⁄4 in. Platform Height: 1⁄2 in.