Weak, brittle nails are no fun - and sometimes it feels like they have no solution either. Treat the problem at its source with Dr Hauschka Neem Nail & Cuticle Oil. This nail and cuticle oil takes a multi pronged approach to fortifying your nails as well as keeping your cuticles looking cute! Healthy nails don’t have to mean a handful of chemicals - Dr Hauschka uses all natural ingredients, harnessing the power of medicinal plant extracts to make a difference to your skin, nail and cuticle health. Neem Leaf extract strengthens keratin within your nails, which in turn leads to less breakage. And a healthy nail is a hydrated nail, which is why Dr Hauschka’s inclusion of apricot kernel oil makes perfect sense. Finally, chamomile and anthyllis extract help to soften cuticles - and soft cuticles prevents cornification of the cuticle skin which can prevent healthy nail grown. And don’t forget your tootsies! Dr. Hauschka Neem Nail & Cuticle Oil is safe (and encouraged!) for use on both hands and feet, so there are no excuses for crusty looking toes! Just massage a drop or two into clean, dry nails and cuticles, once or twice a day depending on the severity of your weak nails or dry cuticles.