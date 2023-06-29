Dr. Dennis Gross

Vitamin C Lactic Oil-free Radiant Moisturizer

$72.00 $57.60

WHAT IT IS: An oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer that doubles as a serum. Powered by 3 forms of vitamin C plus lactic acid to dramatically brighten, hydrate, and improve visible signs of aging. Antioxidants niacinamide and squalane help strengthen and balance the moisture barrier for visibly firmer, more radiant skin WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU: Instantly boost antioxidant protection and smooth skin. Vitamin C works synergistically with centella asiatica and chaga mushroom extract to combat environmental aggressors, soothe, and bring back skin's youthful radiance. Note: Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that helps visibly improve skin density and is associated with healthy collagen levels. HOW TO USE IT : For AM/PM use. Massage 2 pumps into clean, dry skin. For optimal results, apply after your Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare peel and serum FOR SKIN THAT HAS: Dullness, uneven tone and texture, fine lines, and occasional dryness. FOR SKIN THAT WANTS: Visibly smoother, firmer, healthier looking skin with immediate radiance Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is a dermatologist-founded brand. His mission - and ours - us to improve your skin health, how it looks, but most importantly how it makes you feel. Our #1 priority is to ensure efficacy without ever compromising safety. We are cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and vegan. With every product we take a research backed approach and formulate with only pharmaceutical-grade active ingredients to ensure superior results, without irritation.