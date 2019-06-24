Dr Dennis Gross Skincare

Dr Dennis Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Sunscreen

£33.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

This formula helps to prevent damage from UVA and UVB rays while reducing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines & wrinkles. It is free of chemical filters and absorbs quickly. Our unique Melatonin Defense Complex, with vitamins C & E and antioxidant melatonin protects against environmental pollution and free radicals. Melatonin Defense Complex goes beyond traditional sunscreens by helping to diminish and reverse signs of hyperpigmentation. It actively shields skin from damaging environmental irritants.