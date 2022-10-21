Dr. Bronner's

Pure-castile Liquid Soap (baby Unscented, 8 Ounce)

MADE WITH ORGANIC OILS & CERTIFIED FAIR TRADE INGREDIENTS: Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soaps are made with over 90% organic ingredients. Over 70% of ingredients are certified fair trade, meaning ethical working conditions & fair prices. ORGANIC & FAIR TRADE PALM KERNEL OIL: Grown by fairly-paid smallholder farmers in Ecuador to ensure sustainable harvesting techniques that won't damage local habitats—providing the smooth & creamy lather of our soaps while benefiting people & planet. NO SYNTHETIC PRESERVATIVES, DETERGENTS, OR FOAMING AGENTS: Our liquid soaps are made with plant-based ingredients you can pronounce—no synthetic preservatives, thickeners, or foaming agents—which is good for the environment & great for your skin! 3X MORE CONCENTRATED THAN MOST LIQUID SOAPS: Dilute! Dilute! Multiple uses for just one product: laundry, mopping, hand-washing dishes, all-purpose cleaning, washing pets & more. More soap per bottle means less waste in packaging! PACKAGED IN 100% POST-CONSUMER RECYCLED PLASTIC BOTTLES: Dr. Bronner's is diverting discarded plastic from landfills by using & increasing demand for recycled plastic bottles. This eliminates waste & has a positive environmental impact!