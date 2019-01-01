[Applying the gel was] incredibly easy — just squeeze it out and apply. I definitely felt a tightening under my eyes for about fifteen minutes, but I mostly felt results rather than saw them. About an hour after applying it, I looked at myself in an elevator mirror and, sure enough, my under-eye bags were still very noticeable. I’d try and use this before work in the morning, because the noticeable tightening [feeling] actually made me feel more awake and presentable.