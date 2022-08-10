Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt Liquid Sun Shield Spf 50 Daily Brightening Mineral Sunscreen 50ml.

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Dr. Brandt’s Liquid Sun Shield SPF 50 Daily Brightening Mineral Sunscreen is a non-nano zinc oxide-based formula that provides the skin protection from UVA/UVB rays, blue light from devices, infrared radiation and pollution. Formulated with clary sage and plankton extract, this lightweight sunscreen provides an invisible finish on the skin while brightening agents help even skin tone for a more youthful appearance. Key Ingredients: Non-Nano Zinc Oxide: provides a 100% invisible mineral filter over the skin for protection against UVA and UVB damage Clary Sage and Plankton Extract: protects against hyperpigmentation, reduces the look of existing age spots and evens skin tone for a brighter, more youthful-looking appearance Key Benefits: Provides UVA/ UVB broad spectrum SPF 50 protection Helps protect against further discoloration, damage and photoaging Promotes radiance and more youthful-looking skin Provides HEV/blue light, infrared and pollution protection