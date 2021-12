Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm 3g

$13.60

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Barbara Sturm

Formulated to soothe and hydrate dry lips. Lightweight silky texture. Gives lips a soft glow and finish while providing essential hydration. Protects lips against sun, hot and cold temperatures, heating or air-conditioning. Filled with plant-based oils, butter, and waxes. Rich in anti-oxidant Vitamin E.