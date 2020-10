Dr. Barbara Sturm

Glow Drops

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

An instant skin-perfecting glow provided by healthy mineral pigments. Demand more from your glow with potent anti-aging compounds that offer deep hydration, nourishment, and pore refinement. Purslane, bistorta root, rosa canina, and sweet almond oil blend together for long-term results. 30 ml/1 fl oz