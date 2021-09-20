Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Dr. Barbara Sturm's molecular approach to skincare has earned her international acclaim, and this Advent Calendar is a brilliant way to experience the reach of her products. The perfect gift for longtime fans of the brand, it features 24 treatments in full, deluxe and sachet sizes. If a particular formula really stands out for your loved one, you'll find most of them available individually in our edit, so you can replenish it with minimal fuss. - Use the 'Cleanser' to remove dirt, makeup and oil without stripping away moisture. It's formulated with Purslane and Aloe Leaf Juice to help repair damaged cells - The 'Balancing Toner' soothes irritated skin and is blended with Hyaluronic Acid to deliver gentle moisture - When combined with water, the highly effective 'Enzyme Cleanser' turns into a soft foam that dissolves impurities and gently exfoliates, revealing a radiant-looking complexion - The fast-absorbing 'Anti-Aging Body Cream' is infused with extracts of White Almond and Elderberry Blossom to help tone and firm - Infused with Ceramide Complex, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, the 'Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream' deeply penetrates to restore hydration and softness - Developed to nourish dry, cracked pouts, the 'Lip Balm' is enriched with moisturizing Shea Butter, Avocado and Coconut Oil - The 'Hyaluronic Ampoule' and 'Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum' work in tandem to intensively moisturize and refresh skin, instantly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - A must for promoting cell regeneration, the 'Super Anti-Aging Serum' is infused with potent antioxidants that create a barrier against free radicals and environmental stressors - The 'Night Serum' is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Cotton Thistle Extract that replenish and restore your skin's moisture barrier, all while you sleep - The 'Calming Serum is formulated with Cardiospermum, Echium and Sunflower to help soothe and nourish irritated complexions - Infused with Kakadu Plum - a plant-based source of Vitamin C - the 'Good C Serum' works to brighten your complexion while protecting from free radicals - The highly concentrated 'Brightening Serum' is enriched with energizing Ginseng Extract, as well as Cress Sprout Extract to help fade hyperpigmentation - The moisturizing 'Glow Drops' are packed with anti-aging Wild Rose Extract and Purslane for a more radiant, youthful-looking complexion - The 'Anti-Pollution Drops' shield against environmental stressors, while Marine Microbe extracts help reverse the effects of premature aging caused by pollution - The 'Scalp Serum' combines Hyaluronic Acid with soothing Purslane and Panthenol to promote healthy, shiny hair at the root - Infused with Omega Lipids, the 'Eye Cream' creates a lifting, firming effect, helping to reduce dark circles and puffiness - Intensely moisturizing, the 'Face Mask' is enriched with nourishing Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Chamomile to soothe and calm - The 'Clarifying Mask' contains Kaolin Clay and Zinc, which actively target breakouts - it's an ideal weekend treatment for blemish-prone skin - Packed with potent Hyaluronic Acid that plumps your complexion, the antioxidant-rich ' Anti-Aging Primer' is the perfect base for makeup. It also protects against free radicals and reduces the appearance of pores and wrinkles - The 'Clarifying Face Cream' targets blemishes on more mature skin - it's blended with Balloon Vine, Viper's Bugloss and Sunflower to help restore balance - The soothing 'Face Cream' contains antioxidant-rich Purslane to help skin appear visibly brighter, even without makeup - The 'Face Cream Men' protects against damaging free radicals and accelerates the healing time of micro-cuts sustained while shaving - Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid Molecules and firming Plankton Biopolymers, the 'Super Anti-Aging Face Cream' is designed to deeply hydrate while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles