dpHUE

Dphue Color Boosting Gloss + Deep Conditioning Treatment

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details dpHUE Gloss+ is a semi-permanent hair color, in a deep conditioning base, that works by staining the outside of the hair with pigment. Boost color with hydrating ingredients that leave hair soft, shiny and illuminated, without the hassle of mixing and without harsh peroxide or ammonia. Gloss+ is intended to enhance and deepen your current hair color, not to create dramatic hair color changes. Use when color is lacking shine and vitality, when it has started to fade, or when highlights need to be toned. Formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Gluten. Animal-friendly and vegan. Use Gloss+ to add shine or darken your current color, not to lighten your hair, keeping in mind your base color and highlights will react differently. Darker Gloss+ shades may stain your hands. Use gloves or wash thoroughly with soap and water. Key Benefits: Color boost with crazy healthy shine Works on natural or color treated hair Deep conditioning treatment Semi-permanent results Can be used as often as desired without any damage to hair No peroxide, ammonia or mixing Available in 11 shades Shades match and can be used with dpHUE Permanent Root Touch-Up Kit and dpHUE Color Touch Up Spray Shades: Sheer-Use colorless Gloss+ on its own for added shine and softness, or use to mix with others and create your ideal Gloss+ shade. Light Blonde-Adds shine and blonde tones to hair, making hair more reflective and helping highlights pop. Will not lighten hair. Medium Blonde-Adds shine and medium blonde tones to hair. Can give depth to over processed blonde. Dark Blonde-Adds dark blonde color to hair. Great for conditioning and toning ombre ends. Light Brown-A light brunette to help tone down highlights or give all over color and shine. Medium Brown-Adds a richness and depth to medium toned brown hair. Can stain grays. Dark Brown-Brings hair to a deeper brown shade, adding shine and giving all over color a feeling of dimension. Can stain grays. Black-A neutral black with a brown base, keeping hair as dark as can be without looking