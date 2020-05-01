dpHUE

Details dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse is a hair cleansing breakthrough for all hair colors and hair types, and the original Apple Cider Vinegar hair formula. Add ACV Hair Rinse to your routine when you need a clean that won't strip: daily, weekly, after the gym or when you want to freshen hair without traditional shampoo. This formula will gently cleanse and remove impurities without stripping the natural oils that are essential to the health of your scalp and hair. Avoid over-shampooing, and use ACV Hair Rinse as a healthy substitute. Not to be confused with DIY ACV concoctions that are intensely clarifying, smell unpleasant, and will strip your hair color, dpHUE's ACV Hair Rinse is formulated to be gentle, lock in color and strengthen hair. It is infused with additional natural ingredients including Lavender Extract, Aloe Vera and Argan Oil to condition the hair, adding softness and shine, with no scent left behind. Color safe formula, formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Gluten. Animal-friendly and vegan. Made in the USA using the highest-quality craft-produced Apple Cider Vinegar from George Paul Vinegary. Key Benefits: Healthy alternative to shampoo, cleanses and removes impurities from hair Does not strip natural oils essential to scalp and hair health Color-locking technology Seals the hair's cuticle and rebalances pH to reduce frizz and increase shine Soothes and calms scalp Made with proteins that can triple the strength of hair Awards: NewBeauty Beauty Choice Product Award Winner, Best Shampoo, InStyle Best Beauty Buys Award