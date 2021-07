dpHUE

Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

$50.94

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Formulated with colour locking technology and proteins that can triple the strength of hair, dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse cleans and conditions, leaving hair soft and shiny without stripping hair colour. This nourishing alternative to shampoo and conditioner rinses clean and gently removes impurities without stripping the scalp of its natural oils.