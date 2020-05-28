United States
Milk Bar
Dozen Assorted Cookie Tin
$36.00
At Milk Bar
Details Sometimes the correct answer is “one of each,” but we think “two of each” is right the rest of the time. Available by popular request, the Dozen Assorted doubles down on flavor from fruity, corny, chewy, and crispy to fudgy and salty-sweet — all in a slick windowed tin. Contains 2 Compost Cookies®, 2 Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies, 2 Corn Cookies, 2 Blueberry & Cream Cookies™, 2 Chocolate-Chocolate Cookies, and 2 Confetti Cookies. All cookies are individually wrapped.