Downy

Wrinkle Releaser Fabric Spray

$15.94

Buy Now Review It

All In One: Wrinkle Remover, Static Remover, Odor Eliminator, Fabric Refresher, Ironing Aid Removes most wrinkles without using an iron. Can also be used as an anti-static spray. Great for college students, business travelers, and last minute touch ups Try it on curtains, tablecloths, sheets, pillow cases and more New and improved Spray Nozzle for a More Even Spray Crinkled clothes are no match for Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus. Just a few spritzes, and you're on your way; Just spray, tug, and smooth any time you need to quickly reduce unsightly wrinkles. Keep a bottle with you everywhere you go to keep yourself worry, wrinkle, odor, static, and crinkle free. Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus is an easy-to-use wrinkle spray that reduces wrinkles and helps keep your clothes looking neat without the hassle of ironing.